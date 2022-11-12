Peshawar police allegedly involved in a kidnapping

As many as four members of Peshawar police’s Ababeel Squad were found involved in a kidnapping incident.

A citizen had approached the the Hayatabad police station to complain about the alleged involvement of some police officers in the abduction of a flour dealer and that they were allegedly demanding Rs5 million as ransom.

The police lodged his complaint and arrested the nominated officials, who were members of the Ababeel Squad.

According to the text of FIR, the officials abducted a flour dealer from the market and demanded Rs5 million to release him.

The men will also face departmental action.