After release of female health workers, GHA reverses decision to shut emergency depts

The Sindh Grand Health Alliance (GHA) late on Friday withdrew its call to close emergency services at government hospitals from Kashmore to Karachi after police released their female members who had been arrested during thee protest in Karachi.

However, they continued their protest outside the Karachi Press Club even as the government lodged an FIR against several members of the alliance whom it claimed had attacked police.

The arrested health workers were released after the protesters moved to demonstrate outside the Artillery Police Station in Karachi where most of the arrested suspects were held.

The health workers demanded that the police release their comrades.

Despite the release of the detained health workers, they vowed to continue their protest for the fulfillment of their demands.

Young doctors, paramedical staff and nurses across Sindh, have been protesting for the provision of Sindh Risk Allowance for more than three weeks.

Failed talks?

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had formed a committee for negotiations with the protesting health workers.

The committee included the provincial information minister, local government and local government minister, while the finance secretary and the health secretary were also part of the committee.

But before negotiations could arrive at any solution, the police once again fired water cannons on the protesters.

Differing views

Parliamentary Secretary Health Muhammad Qasim Soomro while talking to the media said that the protest of GHA for 26 days is immoral as there is no justification for their protest and it should end immediately.

He added that the patients in the hospitals are facing severe difficulties.

He further said that they were trying to resolve the issues as soon as possible through discussions.

He claimed that 300 to 400 of our health workers had been detained after which no one contacted them for further negotiations.

Shahid Iqbal demanded that the government resolve the issue amicably through dialogue instead of forcing poor patients to suffer due to the closure of OPDs and routine operations in government hospitals.

FIR

An FIR was also registered against leaders of GHA on behalf of the state for attacking police and other state functionaries.

The FIR was filed against GHA leaders Ajaz Kaleri and Sulaiman Memon.

They were booked under sections Sections 149, 147, 427, 186 and 337-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 147: Punishment for rioting: Whoever is guilty of rioting, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object: If an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly, or such as the members of that assembly knew to be likely to be committed in prosecution of that object, every person who, at the time of the committing of that offence, is a member of the same assembly, is guilty of that offence. Section 186: Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions: Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to [one thousand five hundred rupees], or with both.

Section 337-A (i) Punishment of shajjah: Whoever, by doing any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person, causes- (i) shajjah-i-khafifah to any person, shall be liable to daman and may also be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years as ta’zir.

Section 427: Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees: Whoever commit mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Clash with police

On Friday afternoon, Karachi police baton-charged protesting health workers who were demonstrating outside the DJ Science College for their demands.

Several demonstrators were also arrested.

Later when the protesters did not disperse, the police used water canons on them.

Dr Umar Sultan, one of the protest leaders, on the detention of female health workers demanded that all the detained workers should be released within three hours.

The police arrested several people, including women, and leaders of the Sindh GHA such as Ijaz Kahlari and Dr Mehboob Noonari.

Dr Sultan added that hundreds of health workers from across Sindh will walk from the Karachi Press Club to Chief Minister House on Monday if their demands are not accepted.

Baton charge condemned

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has condemned the baton-charge and arrests of peaceful protesting doctors and paramedics in Karachi.

Professor Dr Abdullah Muttaqi said that closing OPDs and wards in hospitals is not a solution to problems as this act is only creating problems for patients.