Rana Sanaullah receives treatment AIFC

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has apparently received treatment at the military-run Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AIFC).

According to sources close to the federal minister, he had complained of ill health on Thursday and was taken to AFIC the same day where he underwent some scans.

On Friday evening he underwent a “procedure” related to his heart.

Sources said that he was now completely healthy and recovering from the procedure. He also spoke with family and friends via telephone.

Sanaullah is expected to be discharged on Saturday.