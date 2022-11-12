After consultations, Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

Having spending multiple days in London for a critical huddle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarded a plane for Pakistan late on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was due to return to Pakistan at the end of a two-day tour of Egypt, where he addressed the global climate summit, COP27.

Despite posting a message on the social media site Twitter, announcing the end of his Egypt tour, thanking his hosts for their hospitality and returning to Pakistan, Shehbaz suddenly decided on a different location.

Instead of returning to Pakistan, he headed towards London.

There he undertook at least four rounds of consultations with the party’s leadership, including deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also joined him in London for at least one of those consultations, while Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar joined the premier for the final round but did so virtually.

After completing consultations with the ruling party’s senior leadership, particularly Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz on Friday evening set off for Pakistan.

Before leaving the meeting with Nawaz, the two brothers hugged and kissed each other and wished each other well.

What happens now?

Shehbaz is due to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday morning.

If not immediately, the results of the consultation – in the form of go-betweens and other activity between coalition partners – are expected to pick up over the weekend.