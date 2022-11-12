Police arrest two terrorists in in Lasbela operation

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan Police on Friday arrested two suspected terrorists of a proscribed organization in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Lasbela District of Balochistan.

The undercover operation was conducted by the CTD police at Aftab Chowk, in the Hub area of the district.

Police recovered around two kilograms of military-grade bomb material, an electric detonator, four-meters primer cord, and a hand grenade from the terrorists.

A CTD spokesperson said the terrorists had allegedly confessed their crime, saying, “they were facilitating a banned organization.”

An FIR against the terrorists is expected to be registered in the CTD police station for Khuzdar District.

Meanwhile, the CTD have launched an investigation to trace the network responsible and arrest other members of the group.