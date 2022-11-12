Sindh cabinet once again nods to postpone LG polls

The provincial cabinet on Friday once again decided to convince the electoral bodies to postpone the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Division.

The move comes mere days before the apex poll body is due to hold a hearing on holding local government elections in the province.

In a letter, the Sindh Local Government department informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the provincial cabinet’s decision to defer for another three months local government polls.

However, the Sindh chief secretary made it clear, that “the local government elections will be conducted as per the directives of the electoral watchdog ECP.”

Opposition’s concerns

Opposition parties in Sindh including the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly opposed the decision and chided the government over its delaying tactics.

“Sindh government is afraid of holding local body elections,” said JI leader Hafiz Naeem.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, “If the provincial government can dispatch the Sindh police to the federal capital, it can also organize and conduct local government elections by calling police from other provinces.”

Just a day earlier, the Sindh High Court on Thursday berated the ECP over the delaying tactics, asking what the Sindh police had done to rescue flood-affected people.