Straight swap? Shoaib Malik heads to Karachi Kings for PSL-8

Just moments after Babar Azam was announced as the latest addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi family with great fanfare, one family member seemed to head to Karachi for a ‘new beginning’.

Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Shoaib Malik announced Friday that he would be joining Karachi Kings for the upcoming season of the popular Twenty20 tournament.

“A new day and a new challenge: Happy to announce that I will be playing for #KarachiKings in HBLPSL 2023,” he said in a post on the social media site Twitter.

He also paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Peshawar Zalmi, Thank you Javed Afridi,” he wrote.

“Now back to new beginnings with Karachi Kings once again 🏏”

For his part, Afridi appreciated Malik’s time at Zalmi.

“It was a great pleasure to have three phenomenal years of togetherness with you,” he wrote, adding, “You undoubtedly earned Zalmi great esteem with your exceptional cricketing abilities.”

“I wish you all the best ahead for ur next assignments in PSL8. Go well brother!”