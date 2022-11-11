Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 11th November 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 11th November 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 11th November 2022 Recommended London confab concludes with consensus over appointment of next army chief FIR sans Imran’s version shows absence of rule of law: Qureshi Straight swap? Shoaib Malik heads to Karachi Kings for PSL-8 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos Another controversy: Rabia Anum walks out of Nida Yasir’s show Shoaib, Sania are all but over, only formalities left: Mutual friend claims