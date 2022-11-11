Punjab govt reforms JIT to probe assassination attempt on Imran Khan

The Punjab government on Friday re-formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The new six-member JIT includes Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Establishment II at the Lahore police office Tariq Rustam Chohan, Punjab Monitoring Investigation branch AIG Ihsanullah Chohan, and Lahore Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) SP Malik Tariq Mehboob.

However, the JIT can extend to include a sixth member to aid in investigations.

The JIT has been formed in pursuance of the request made by Punjab Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar.

The Punjab IGP had written to the Punjab home department for the formation of a JIT November 9.

He had suggested three names to the home department which included General Riaz Nazir Garah, Deputy Inspector General Investigation Nasir Satti, and IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haq.

According to the notification issued by the home department of Punjab,

“The convener of the Joint Investigative Team shall also depute one of the members of the Joint Investigative Team for the purpose of submission of the report under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 as required under section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.”

The Joint Investigation Committee will probe the assassination attack on former premier Imran Khan.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident had been registered four days after the incident on November 7, following the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The apex court had warned the Punjab police that If it did not register the FIR of the assassination attempt, then it would take Suo Motu notice.