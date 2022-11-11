PSL 8 watch out, Babar Azam is now a Zalmi

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced the signature of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam ahead of the next edition of the popular T20 tournament.

The announcment means that Babar’s six-year-long association with Karachi Kings comes to an end.

The announcement is not a surprise with Zalmi long on the lookout to add batting and captaincy firepower to its ranks and Babar was the perfect candidate.

Meanwhile, Babar was also looking to exit Karachi Kings and it was likely that he would quit the team.

Karachi Kings owner, Salman Iqbal bid Babar farewell, while Zalmi owner Javed Afridi posted messages of welcoming him.

Detour

Before his announcment as a Zalmi player, there was a window in which the Quetta Gladiators attempted to prise away Karachi Kings’ best player.

**READ: Like in national team: Sarfaraz was ready to give up Gladiators captaincy for Babar Azam

Gladiators’ skipper Safaraz Ahmed had agreed to make way for Babar but all in vain.