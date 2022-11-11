Azam Swati video: Merged clip may have been Indian, says FIA chief

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday reiterated that an obscene video of Senator Azam Swati was doctored, adding that a clip merged may have been of Indian origin.

He said this while talking to the media after exiting the hearing of a special committee of the Senate probing the video of the senator.

Stating that the video, which had caused grief to Senator Swati and his family, was a fake, he explained that video was created by “merging two videos”.

READ: FIA says Senator Azam Swati ‘compromising video’ is doctored

“The committee [of the senate probing the matter] still collecting evidence about the video,” he added.

In response to a question, he said, “I am not sure, how many culprits, who previously made such videos and have been apprehended, let me check”, he said.

He, however, assured that those responsible for creating the video and then sending it to the senator and his family will face the music.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati held a news conference in which he disclosed that he and his wife had received a video featuring him and his spouse in a compromising position.

It is worth noting that hours after Swati’s press conference, the FIA in a statement had deemed the video as “fake”.

The FIA had stated that “the obscene viral video of Senator Azam Swati has been analyzed forensically by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and found to be completely fake.

“The initial video, audio and frame to frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per the International Forensic Analysis standard,” the FIA had stated.

Meanwhile, Swati failed to appear before the special committee of the upper house of parliament, formed specifically to investigate the video.