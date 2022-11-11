Like in national team: Sarfaraz was ready to give up Gladiators captaincy for Babar Azam

Quetta Gladiators failed to woo national cricket team captain Babar Azam, even though the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team’s incumbent captain was willing to give up his post for the world’s top ranked batsman.

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the Quetta Gladiators franchise, had been trying to secure Babar’s signature ahead of the eighth edition of the popular short format private tournament.

Babar has had his pick of suitors after hinting that he may leave Karachi Kings before the next edition of the league commences early next year.

Omar said that that they would have loved to welcome Babar to the Gladiators, but unfortunately, it could not happen.

In their bid to secure Babar as their main player next season, Omar said they tried to sweeten the deal by making the captain’s slot available.

The team’s captain, the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had expressed his willingness to relinquish his post for Babar Azam – just like he had done in the national cricket team, Omar said.

What raised their hopes, Omar said, was that Babar was also willing to play under the tutelage of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Nadeem said that the deal could not be finalized. However, Babar Azam and Naeem Shah will be part of the draft.

“Our mission is to provide platform to the cricket players,” Nadeem added.