’Whenever they appointed anyone, it destroyed the institution,“ Imran accuses PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday reignited his narrative against the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over their credentials to make critical appointments such as that of the chief of army staff.

Addressing the PTI long march in Gujrat via video link from his mansion in Zaman Park, Lahore, Imran claimed that the ruling coalition intends to save their alleged, ill-gotten money through the appointment of their favorite army chief.

Pointing a finger towards Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supermo Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that he never took any decision on merit.

“How can Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N led government appoint an army chief through merit,” he asked.

He later said that any time that Nawaz or this government has made key appointments in institutions, it has destroyed the institution.

He further asked how someone who had allegedly stashed billions in looted wealth abroad and was currently living in one of the most expensive properties of London, how could they influence the country’s future.

Imran went on to claim that in a 1993 affidavit submitted in court by the then Punjab police chief, it had been claimed that law and order could not be established because Nawaz Sharif had allegedly appointed criminals in the police.

“And now he also wants to play favorites over the appointment of the army chief,” Imran said, adding that they wanted to appoint the officer who would lend them support.

“Actually he wants to destroy the institution,” Imran claimed, adding, “The country needs a strong institution and that the army chief should be appointed through merit.”

The former prime minister pointed out that the ruling coalition did not care about democracy which is why they were creating hurdles in implementing electronic voting machines (EVM) so that the electoral process is not transparent.

Accusing Nawaz Sharif and his partners in crime of being encroachers, Imran said that they had turned Pakistan into a banana republic where justice does not prevail.

“We just need implementation of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ideology through a strong justice system,” he said.

He said that now the factories are closed, farmers are on the streets, export is on the decline while international debt was at its highest.

“How, can they save the country if they appoint a favorite as army chief,” he asked.

Imran, however, stopped short of identifying which candidate meets their merit, before adding, whoever is of merit should be appointed as the army chief.