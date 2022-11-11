Farewell visits: Army chief hails devotion of troops near Indian border

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday commended the the extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty of troops on the front lines.

He said this while visiting and interacting with troops at the Multan Garrison on Friday.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief interacted with officers and soldiers at the Multan garrison apart from reviewing strike formations.

He commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland.

Earlier upon his arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti.

Friday’s trip comes a day after the army chief undertook a similar farewell tour to Peshawar the other day.

The army chief is set to complete his extended term later this month.