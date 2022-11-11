SBP widens inquiry on exchange rate manipulation

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad oon Friday stated that they are expanding the scope of an ongoing investigation in the alleged manipulation of the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

The investigation was launched after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the true value of the rupee against the US dollar was below Rs200.

On Friday, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed appeared before Senate Standing Committee on Finance and confirmed that their investigation into the role of commercial banks in the manipulation of the exchange rate had been expanded to include another bank.

As many as eight commercial banks were already under investigation for exchange rate manipulation.

He went on to say that additional information has been sought from commercial banks who apparently made billions of rupees as a result of possible manipulation.

As part of the inquiry, the central banking regulator is reviewing transactional records of commercial banks.

Ahmed said that last fiscal year, the rupee depreciated by 13.3% and so far this year, it has fallen by 5.9% this year.

The banks found to be engaged in this violation will be penalised once the inquiry is finalized, the SBP governor said.