God of War Ragnarök’s, an epic adventure game

The new God of War Ragnarök, which is available right now on PS4 and PS5, centres on godly battles and grand, end-of-the-world adventures involving antiquated prophesies and demolished temples.

Ragnarök begins on a chilly, lifeless planet that has been devastated by an endless winter, though, before all that high-adventure nonsense.

And it’s at this point that two very upsetting scenes with dead animals may be too much for some viewers to handle, while others may wish to at least mentally brace themselves.

So that you won’t be taken by surprise, this is what to anticipate.

God of War Ragnarök’s opening gut blow includes a dog. When Kratos and Atreus return to their charming wooden shack of a home after you beat the game’s thrilling and action-packed opening chapter, they discover that one of their wolves, Fenrir, is ill and on the verge of passing away.

After failing to feed the young wolf, Atreus realises that Fenrir doesn’t have long and comforts the big wolf as you watch him pass away in his arms.

No more spoilers, but this scene turns out to be rather significant in a way that, while probably not making up for the dog’s painful, slow demise, at least gives it more context.

Shortly after the depressing scene with the sick dog, the other moment occurs. You find out that a mother bear has died as a result of Atreus’ actions after a series of events that I won’t reveal here.

Her two cubs are now standing close to her, frantically attempting to wake her up. Even one of the cubs growls at Kratos and Atreus. Particularly after it is made clear that the cubs will die, this scene is quite upsetting.

Poor Fimbulwinter. Little food is available, and ice zombies are everywhere. Those cubs will probably curl up and die sometime over the next few days.

They’re a lot more to expect but I won’t spoil it for you. I hope you enjoy Ragnarök. As I’ve said, it’s a great game…once you get past the sad start.