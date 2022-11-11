PIMS doctor awaits Kenyan autopsy report to establish if Arshad Sharif was tortured

With reports circulating that senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was probably tortured before his murder in Kenya, doctors who performed the autopsy in Islamabad confirmed presence of certain marks on the journalist’s body but said it was difficult to say what was their cause unless they see the report of the postmortem conducted in Kenya.

This was disclosed by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Director Dr Khalid Masood to SAMAA TV on Friday.

In an interview, he said that they have yet to receive the report of the postmortem conducted of Arshad Sharif’s body in Kenya. He said that this was the biggest hindrance in ascertaining if the slain journalist was tortured before being killed.

What happened to Arshad Sharif?

While talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Dr Masood said initial medical reports suggest Arshad Sharif was shot twice.

There are eight to 12 marks on Sharif’s body and a wound on his right wrist, he said, somewhat confirming some of the pictures circulating on the internet which were said to be of Arshad Sharif’s body taken during his postmortem examination.

He added that one bullet struck Arshad Sharif in the back in the chest area while another bullet struck him in the head.

When asked if the victim was tortured before being shot, Dr Masood said it was difficult for them to determine that unless they see the postmortem report which had been compiled in Kenya.

The PIMS director added that they have sent samples obtained from Sharif’s body to a forensic laboratory and that they are still awaiting the results.

He refused to give a final date on when they would receive the report.

Watch the interview below: