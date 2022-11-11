LHC hears case challenging Dogar’s continued appointment as Lahore CCPO

The Punjab government on Friday was asked to explain how was it retaining Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) after the federal government had directed him to relinquish his post.

This was directed on Friday as LHC’s Justice Abid Hussain Chattha heard a petition filed by Advocate Muhammad Safdar Abbas Khan, in which Dogar, secretaries of Cabinet Division, Punjab Home Department and IG police were nominated as respondents.

During Friday’s proceedings, the petitioner argued that according to Police Order 2002, the federal government was empowered to recall the duties of a police officer as a capital city police officer on its own.

Since notifications dated September 19 and November 5 were unambiguous to this effect, therefore Dogar must relinquish the post.

It said under article 199 (1) (b) (ii) of the Constitution, any person and not necessarily an aggrieved person, could seek redress from the high court against the usurpation of public office by the person who is allegedly holding it without lawful authority.

The quo warranto should be issued against Dogar requiring him to show under what law could he continue to hold the office of Lahore CCPO, the petitioner contended.

After hearing the petition, the court sought an answer from the respondents and adjourned proceedings for 10 days.