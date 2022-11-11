Watch Live
NEPRA announces to lower power tariff for Karachi’s residents by Rs5.12

Reduction will be reflected in bills of November 2022.
Zaheer Ali Khan Nov 11, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

The National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday notified a decrease in the power tariffs for Karachi’s electricity consumers by Rs5.12 per unit.

According to the notification, the electricity tariff has been reduced on account of lower fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for September 2022.

The change will be applicable on bills for the month of September.

The notification also stated that the reduced cost shall be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Agriculture Consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) consumers of K-Electric.

The overall value of relief provided to Karachi’s consumers is around Rs8.50 billion.

nepra

K-Electric

electricity bills

