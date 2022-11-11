Popular iOS video editor LumaFusion now available on Android, ChromeOS

The popular iPhone, iPad, and Mac video editing tool LumaFusion is now available for Android and Chrome OS devices.

It just earned the award for best iPad app of the year in 2021 for making difficult video editing simple that can be accomplished with just one’s fingertips

LumaFusion made its Android debut on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Android and Chrome OS launches are anticipated to have the same functionality that iOS users enjoy.

The users of LumaFusion are able to lay up to 12 tracks, six of which can be videos that can be linked and unlinked.

They may choose from a collection of royalty-free music, sound effects, videos, and backdrops, utilize pre-made transitions or make their own, import material from different sources or edit straight from USB devices.

Users will be able to get LumaFusion for $20 during its early access period via the Galaxy Store and Play Store instead of the usual $30 price tag.

We can’t yet see the listing on any platform, but it will most certainly appear soon enough.