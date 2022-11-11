Watch Live
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson

She was previously serving as additional director Asia Pacific in FO
Samaa Web Desk Nov 11, 2022
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has been appointed as the new spokesperson of Foreign Office.

Earlier this responsibility was performed by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was previously serving as additional director Asia Pacific in the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, Saima Syed has been appointed as deputy spokesperson of Foreign Office, who was earlier working as director general (DG) of strategic communication division.

