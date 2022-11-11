Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson
She was previously serving as additional director Asia Pacific in FO
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has been appointed as the new spokesperson of Foreign Office.
Earlier this responsibility was performed by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.
Meanwhile, Saima Syed has been appointed as deputy spokesperson of Foreign Office, who was earlier working as director general (DG) of strategic communication division.