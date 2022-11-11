WATCH: Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick

The trailer of Keanu Reeves’ much-anticipated movie, John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally released, and it promises yet another filled ride for the John Wick franchise fans.

In the fourth movie in the series, Keanu Reeves returns as a deadly assassin who, this time, is fighting a new foe while trying to save his own life.

In the third movie, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) will uncover a path to defeat the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The trailer teases some intense action scenes as well as John Wick engaging in one of his biggest showdowns to date.

One of the highlights of the trailer has also been the scene where an old West-style duel can be seen between Reeves and Bill Skarsgard’s characters.

The movie is slated to release in theaters worldwide on March 24, 2023.

Watch the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 here: