Karachi Police baton-charge, arrest health workers marching towards CM House

Karachi Police on Friday baton-charged protesting health workers who were demonstrating outside DJ Science College for their demands. Several demonstrators were also arrested.

A large number of medics and paramedics from across Sindh joined the protest outside DJ Science College. Today, they had planned to reach Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House for fulfillment of their demands including payment of health risk allowance.

However, heavy police contingent and water canons reached the protest site to disperse the protesters and stop them from marching towards Sindh CM House.

The site remained a battlefield for hours.

The protesters have called health workers to join their protest and have also announced closing the emergency of Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.

Grand Health Alliance (GHA) chairman said that their demand for payment of health risk allowance had not been fulfilled yet.

He added that their march was delayed today but the protest will continue unless demands were met.

GHA chairman said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a ministerial committee to negotiate with them but expressed disbelief that it would reap any results.