Pakistan

Radio Pakistan restores ball by ball cricket commentary after 13 years

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates nation on Twitter
Web desk Nov 11, 2022
Now the nation can enjoy live ball by ball commentary of the T20 World Cup final match commentary on Radio Pakistan that has been restored after 13 years.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitated the Pakistani nation in a tweet on Friday on the recommencement of radio commentary of the ICC T20 World Cup on Radio Pakistan’s MW network across the country.

She said, “Radio Pakistan as a platform of thrilling cricket commentary has been rejuvenated after 13 years of hiatus, enthralling coverage of the ICC T-20 World Cup.”

She said this will foster sports diplomacy and kindle sportsmanship among youth.

On November 9, Pakistan won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final by beating New Zealand by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Green Shirts will now face England in the final on Sunday.

