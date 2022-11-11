This actor will replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

Kartik Aaryan - after replacing Akshay Kumar in reboot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa - is now all set to take over Khilari’s role in third installment of the movie franchise Hera Pheri.

Pinkvilla, an Indian website, reported that Firoz Nadiadwala, the producer of first two installments of Hera Pheri, has cast Aaryan in the upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3 for role of Raju, previously played by Akshay Kumar.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Kartik Aaryan has signed the dotted lines to play the iconic role of Raju, played by Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri.”

The source added that the Nadiadwala was in conversations with both Kumar and Aaryan simultaneously over the last few weeks.

“In fact, meetings with Akshay Kumar had happened as recently as Monday for the 3 films, and it’s finally on Thursday that Kartik officially signed on for the film,” the source said.

“Kartik Aaryan has got a solid lineup in place from Satyaprem Ki Katha to Aashiqui 3, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, and now, Hera Pheri 3/4 (whatever title they decide).”

“He also has the Sajid Nadiadwala production with Kabir Khan and Captain India slated to go on floors sometime next year,” the source concluded.

The Dhamaka actor will also be seen in his upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller movie Freddy, which will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, this year.