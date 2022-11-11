Teenage TikToker shot dead in Faisalabad

A 15-year-old TikTtoker named Nayab was shot dead by unidentified men in Faisalabad, SAMAA TV reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Millat Town of Faisalabad.

The victim was said to be riding on a motorcycle along with his brother when unidentified men intercepted them in an apparent bid to snatch their phone. Upon resistance, the armed men allegedly opened fire.

As a result, Nayab was shot while his brother remained unhurt.

Nayab succumbed to the gunshot wound and passed away. His body was later shifted to a local hospital.

Controversy

Superintendent of Police Zunair said that there were few twists and turns in the case.

He said that when police started investigating the case to ascertain the facts, the victim’s family told police that the victim had gone with his brother to give some money to his friend, but they were allegedly intercepted by street criminals who, when trying to snatch his phone, shot him.

But later, the victim’s cell phone was found at his home.

Moreover, Zunair said that there were rumors that the victim apparently had a girlfriend and that there had been gaps in their relationship leading to some complications and that he had left his house to address them.

He said the situation became further suspicious when the family did not come forward to register an FIR nor did it allow an autopsy of the body.

The police official said that they were still probing the case, adding that they will review it from all angles.