Govt decides to file case against Imran Khan under PECA act

The federal government on Friday decided to register a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over inciting people to revolt against the armed forces.

The case is expected to be registered under The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 120-B, 124-A, 505, 134/109.

On February 18, 2022, the Imran Kha-led government passed an ordinance amending the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) to make online “defamation” of the authorities, including the military and judiciary, a criminal offense while prescribing harsh penalties.

The PECA ordinance also deals with hate speeches, forgery, and public incitement.

A source said that the case will be registered against Imran Khan for the speech he gave from Shaukat Khanum hospital .

In his address, which was the first after the Wazirabad incident where he had come under a gun attack but escaped with gunshot wounds to his legs, asked people to take a stand against armed forces.

The federal government also plans to register criminal cases against other leaders of PTI.