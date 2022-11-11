Sania Mirza shares new picture amid separation rumors

Amid rumors of separation from husband Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza posted a new picture on her Instagram and fans are extending their support to her.

The Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday uploaded a photo on which she could be seen out for a walk in her gym attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Mirza in the caption of the picture, used emojis – two palm trees and two hands forming a heart.

The Pakistani fans of the Indian tennis star lent their support to her in the difficult time according to her, she is going through.

They said that no mater what happens, they will always support and love her.

Check out how her fans reacted to the post.

The rumors of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s separation started making rounds when the latter posted a picture on her social media account alongside her son, Izhaan, with a caption, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

Around the same time, Mirza shared an Instagram story with a caption, “Where do broken hearts go.”

In a recent report by Zee News, a source close to the couple confirmed the news of their divorce.

However, the couple has not issued any statement on it yet.