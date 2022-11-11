Pakistan economic growth to be affected by up to 20% by 2050: World Bank

The World Bank has released the “Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for Pakistan” declaring Pakistan’s economic growth is likely to be affected by 15% to 20% by 2050, and investment equivalent to 10% of GDP would be required in the next 8 years.

Expressing serious concerns, the bank has called out the policymakers of Pakistan and expressed concern over natural disasters posing a major threat to Pakistan’s poverty reduction efforts and development objectives.

The report talked about Pakistan’s prevalent political tension and urged that the country needs a significant plan, adequate development policies and international support in terms of investments to combat the current situation.

The recent floods caused a loss of $30 billion to Pakistan’s economy, affecting 33 million people. In addition to 1,700 deaths, eight million people were displaced, while in the next 30 years, 60% of Pakistan’s population will be living in cities, the report highlighted.

The World Bank has emphasized making major cities livable and resilient to natural disasters.

In addition to that, It has proposed reforms in five sectors, including agriculture, energy, as well as municipal and property taxes for investment.

The World Bank has also stressed on private investment in agri-food systems, urban amenities, management, energy, water, housing, municipal services and urban infrastructure.

According to the report, with this investment, Pakistan’s economy can quickly set the path of development.