T20 World Cup 2022 final: Stats show why Pakistan should be worried against England

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England will be played in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

The T20 WC 2022 is nearing its conclusion, and the tournament’s two best teams are preparing to square off in a final clash.

The journey for both England and Pakistan in the mega event has been a bit rough because they both made it to the final after losing against much weaker opponents - Ireland and Zimbabwe respectively.

Both sides have already been crowned champions once, so this is another chance for each to upgrade their trophy counter.

Pakistan won the title in 2009, and England became the champion in 2010.

Both teams have only once met in the final of a World Cup which was three decades back in 1992 50-over championship final, which Pakistan won.

Head-to-head record in T20s

There have been 28 T20Is between both teams.

England has triumphed in 18 of the matches, while Pakistan has won just nine times. In one game, there was no winner.

Matches Played – 28

ENG Won – 18

PAK Won – 9

Last 5 Matches - (ENG 3, PAK 2)

Most runs for England: Eoin Morgan – 427

Most wickets for England: Adil Rashid – 17

Most runs for Pakistan: Babar Azam -560

Most wickets for Pakistan: Haris Rauf – 14

Head-to-head record in T20 World Cups

England and Pakistan have met twice in the T20 World Cups.

England got through Pakistan in both games - once in the 2009 edition and yet again a year later in 2010.