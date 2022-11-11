FIR sans Imran’s version shows absence of rule of law: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the first information report (FIR) of Wazirabad attack without inclusion of Imran Khan’s version showed absence of rule of law in Pakistan.

Talking to the media in Gujrat from where he will lead PTI’s rolling long march, he said that PTI’s lawyer Zubair Niazi sought justice from a lower court on the FIR matter.

He claimed that Wazirabad Police SHO refused to register FIR having plaintiff’s version.

Qureshi said that the lower court has sought answer from the police by Monday while expressing hope that they would be served justice.

The ex-minister reiterated Imran Khan’s stance that only socities with rule of law survive.

He said there were huge differences between the judicial system of Britain and Pakistan.

He contended that a British court has rejected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s request for an indefinite adjournment in the Daily Mail defamation case has been rejected.

PM Shehbaz has been ordered to submit his response in the case by December 13, he added.

Haqeeqi Azadi March

Qureshi said that after Friday prayers, the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi March will head towards Gujrat.

The convoy crossing Ram Talai Chowk will reach GTS Chowk Gujrat where Imran Khan will address the crowd via video link, PTI leader said.