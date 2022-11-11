Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chief: LHC bench recommends formation of larger bench

A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench has recommended the chief justice form a larger bench on a petition to remove Imran Khan from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi on Friday heard the petition filed by Advocate Mohammed Afaq to remove Imran Khan from the post of PTI chief in which the federal government, election commission, and Imran Khan were nominated as respondents.

The petition maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former premier. Hence, he had no legal standing to continue as the chairman of PTI.

The petitioner requested the court to remove ex-PM as the party chief with an order of appointment of a new individual.

After conclusion of arguments, the bench sent the case file to the chief justice with the recommendation to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding his MNA seat after it found him guilty of corrupt practices.

Afterward, Imran had approached the Islamabad High Court for revocation of disqualification verdict.