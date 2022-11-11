I did not want divorce with Madiha Rizvi: Hasan Noman

Famous Pakistani actor Madiha Rizvi recently announced her split from Hasan Noman. However, Noman shared that the decision was not mutual.

On Tuesday, the Parizaad actor publicly announced separation with Hasan Noman through an Instagram post.

Noman, has now come forward with his side of the story saying that he did not want to divorce Rizvi.

He said, “I would like to announce that although our divorce has been finalized, but it was not through mutual consent. I have been very concerned about our daughters to have a well-rounded life experience and would want to reiterate that I strongly believe in the institution of marriage and did not want this divorce.”

Also, he said that the Chaudhry and Sons actor exercised her right to divorce which resulted in this outcome ‘which he condemns as a Muslim’.

However, he did not imply what it meant.