PM Shehbaz announces Rs5m aid for families of each PTI long march victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial aid of Rs5 million for the families of each victim who succumbed during PTI’s ongoing long march.

They include Moazzam Gondal of Wazirabad, journalist Sadaf Naeem, Samer Ali of Rahwali and Hassan Baloch of Lahore.

The premier also expressed his grief over the tragic deaths of all these persons.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister has directed authorities to immediately complete the procedure and deliver the cheques to the families of the victims.