Rupee slips against US dollar

The rupee slipped a little as it closed the weak slightly weaker against the US dollar, depreciating by 0.10% on Friday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee fell by 22 paisas on Friday, or down by 0.10%.

The rupee had closed at Rs221.42 on Thursday after gaining 23 paisas. The appreciation came after Pakistan signed an agreement for another $500 million loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to aid in reconstruction efforts post floods while the country also announced to move towards Islamic banking system and to abolish the traditional interest-based banking system and other measures to control the flight of dollar from the country.

By contrast on Tuesday, the interbank market had closed at Rs221.65.

Earlier during intraday trading on Friday, the rupee lost eight paisas. But by day end that gap had increased significantly.

Friday’s depreciation of the rupee broke a near week-long spell where the rupee had appreciated by 53 paisas.

Although the Forex Dealers Association Chairman Malik Bostan had claimed the value of rupee to appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels by the end of this year on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other projects pledged to the country.

Open market

In the open market, however, the value of a single US dollar remain unchanged at Rs227.75 for the third consecutive day.