Rupee records minor depreciation against US dollar

Despite announcement of financing on the economic front, the Pakistani rupee marginally depreciated by eight paisas to settle at Rs221.50 against the US dollar on Friday morning during trading in the interbank market.

During trading in interbank on Thursday, the value of the rupee saw gains of 23 paisas to close at Rs221.42, after a day’s gap on account of a public holiday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee gained just a paisa higher against the US dollar to close at Rs221.65. Whereas, Monday’s traded value saw its position at Rs221.66.

Although the Forex Dealers Association Chairman Malik Bostan had claimed the value of rupee to appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels by the end of this year on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other projects pledged to the country.

Open market

In the open market, however, the value of a single US dollar remain unchanged at Rs227.75 for the third consecutive day.