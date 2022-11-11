Billion dollar teams are out, Pakistan in the final: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja reached Melbourne to buck up and watch the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking to the media in Melbourne ahead of the final between Pakistan and England on Sunday, PCB chairman recalled, “Before the team’s departure, I said that Pakistan will win the World Cup.”

The board members had raised concerns on his statement back then, calling it too early.

“Still, I said that we have to make this team to dream, and Pakistan will fight hard and give their best performance to win,” he added.

He expressed that he was fully confident about the abilities of the Pakistan cricket team and always tried to motivate them.

The former test cricketer confidently stated that the Green Shirts will lift the trophy and bring it home.

Taking an indirect jibe at India’s ouster from the mega event, he said that strong billion dollar teams are now out of the tournament, and Pakistan is in the final.

The national team participated in the net session at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the Rambo also met players to boost their confidence.

Ramiz Raja had a brief discussion with Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

All-rounder Shadab Khan did not participate in the optional training session.