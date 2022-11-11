Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 43,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the last working day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising to 43,062.36 points or 0.38% during intraday trading.

The news about the economic packages from China and Saudi Arabia in addition to to an investment of $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has stimulated the investors’ aggressive buying in all the sectors.

After crossing the 43,000 barrier, the benchmark KSE-100 index turned red to settle at 42,897.07, lower than the previous close of 42,901.27 points.

The index has propped up, going to the lowest at 42,882.97 points and the highest at 43,119.41 during early trading.

The volume leader was BAFL witnessing the highest volume with 2.16% shares traded.

The top contributor making the index green included the Technology & Communication which was up by 107.42 points.