Has Sania Mirza moved out of her Dubai villa amid separation rumors?

Several Indian media reports have claimed that all is not well between ace tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and according to the latest update, the former has moved out of their house in Dubai.

A recent report on an Indian website, ANI, indicated that amid the rumors of divorce, the tennis star has moved out of her villa, and is residing in a different house in Dubai.

The report stated, “Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.”

On Wednesday, Zee News reported that a close friend of the couple claimed that Shoaib and Sania are officially divorced, and only formalities are now left before the paperwork is done.

The rumors of the famous couple started making rounds after a cryptic post shared by Mirza about going through a rough patch in her life.

She also shared an Instagram story captioned, “Where do the broken hearts go?”

The cross-border couple was last seen together at the birthday celebrations of their son. Mirza didn’t share any pictures from the party, but Malik shared a few clicks alongside his family.

The couple has not rebuffed rumors yet, and interestingly, still follow each other on social media.

Also, they both still have pictures together on their respective Instagram handles.