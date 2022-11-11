Sindh Rangers, police arrest 122 Afghan refugees for illegally entering Sindh

Paramilitary Sindh Rangers and police arrest 122 Afghan refugees who were illegally entering Sindh from Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, Afghan refugees were arrested during the biometric verification as they could not produce identity and foreign citizenship documents.

There are 13 women and 20 children among the arrested Afghan refugees, he told.

The Afghan nationals have been handed over to the government of Balochistan for legal action and repatriating them to Afghanistan.