Ayaz Sadiq becomes convener of ECL committee

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has been appointed the convener of the federal cabinet’s exit control list (ECL) committee.

The federal cabinet approved the re-organization of the ECL committee through circulation of a summary.

The other members of the ECL committee include Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communications Minister Asad Mahmood.

Earlier, Azam Nazeer Tarar was removed from the chairmanship of the legislation committee.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Tahir Hassan as the Radio Pakistan director general (DG). This approval was also granted through circulation of a summary.

He has been appointed as the DG for three years.