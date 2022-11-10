Imran’s security costing govt Rs22m per month

The federal government on Thursday disclosed that a princely sum of Rs21.9 million was being spent per month to ensure the security of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, even as he held rallies across the country against the government.

In a summary of the cost of security provided to the former prime minister, the expenses were divided into three heads.

The first head was the cost of security personnel provided by the federal government.

The second head was the cost of security personnel provided by sources other than the federal government.

The third cost borne by the state was operating expenses, including repair, maintenance of vehicles and fuel prices.

Under the first head, monthly, around Rs17.043 million is spent, or approximately Rs204.776 million per year.

On the security provided by sources other than the federal government, around Rs4.44 million is spent per month, or approximately Rs53.280 million.

On fuel and other maintenance costs, around Rs0.42 million are spent per month or about Rs5.043 million per year.

Imran Khan had been claiming there were threats to his life which materialized in a gun attack in Wazirabad last week in which he claimed to have been shot four times apart from receiving bullet and metal fragments. As a result of the attack, he suffered a fracture in his right leg.

Since then, his long march has resumed from Wazirabad with a bullet proof box put up.