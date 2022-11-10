ECP slams PTI for skipping hearing on pretext of blocked roads which it created

A special commission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for requesting adjournment after it failed to appear due to blockade of roads which it set up.

This was stated by a four-member special commission as it heard a contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and senior party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.

During Thursday’s hearing, the PTI went unrepresented after the nominated individuals and their counsels failed to appear.

Ultimately, Asad Umar’s counsel sent another lawyer, Ali Bukhari, to tell the commission why they could not make it.

Bukhari said that counsels for PTI leaders were facing difficulties in reaching the hearing because of blocked roads.

At this, the commission lost its cool.

“They held the protest themselves and now cite it as a reason to be absence.”

The bench said the hearing had been scheduled to deliberate on filing a charge sheet against Asad Umar.

“We can initiate the proceedings to issue a bailable arrest warrant against Asad Umar and probably label him an absconder,” the commission remarked.

The commission, however, ultimately gave PTI the adjournment they desired and set the next hearing on November 16.