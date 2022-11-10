Shehbaz, Asif tight-lipped after high-level confab with Nawaz in UK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday concluded a two-day, high-level confab with the deposed prime minister and elder brother Nawaz Sharif but remained tight-lipped on the outcome of the extended meetings.

Shehbaz met with Nawaz on consecutive days in London in hours-long meetings. The meetings were also attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Malik Ahmed Khan.

While on Wednesday, Shehbaz spoke to the media and termed the meeting a family get-together and congratulated the Pakistani team on their victory, on Thursday, he left the office without speaking to the press.

Khawaja Asif, who also departed Stanhope House, stopped briefly to answer questions but found the questions one too many and departed, saying that he would speak on the matter the next day.

Asked whether there was any discussion on the appointment of the next chief of army staff, he said that there was still plenty of time in that.

When leaving the office later, Maryam briefly responded to the question about the leaked post-mortem report of slain senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, saying that it was very sad.

It is believed that the hurriedly called confab was held to discuss critical developments, including the appointment of the army chief, the resumption of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, the economy and possible implications from Arshad Sharif’s murder.