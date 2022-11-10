SHC berates ECP, provincial govt for delays in LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh government came under severe criticism on Thursday over the continued postponement in holding the second phase of local government elections in the provincial divisions of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Thursday heard a petition filed by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), over postponement of the local body elections.

The chief justice inquired from the representative of ECP about the deferment in local body elections and why elections cannot be held as soon as possible.

ECP’s counsel responded by saying that a public hearing on the matter had been scheduled for November 9.

“We could not hold the hearing regarding the local bodies elections yesterday due to the public holiday,” adding that the next hearing has been summoned on November 15.

The honorable judge expressed his displeasure over the response and said, “The election commission of Pakistan is not a school. Hearing pertaining to the petition could have been held.”

Meanwhile, Sindh advocate general and counsel for ECP told the court that the provincial government had excused itself for providing necessary police force to provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of LG polls due to floods across Sindh.

“What are the responsibilities of Sindh police and what have they been doing in the flood-hit areas?” the chief justice asked.

“Name any one operation that the police have conducted in the flood affected areas?”

The court ordered the Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh and director general (DG) of the paramilitary Rangers to submit a detailed report to the court by November 14 on the total number of security forces available in the province and their assignments.

Moreover, Justice Sheikh instructed the provincial police chief and Rangers DG to either appear in person or send a report to the court through their representatives.