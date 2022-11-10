‘Serve nation with zeal & commitment, no matter the circumstance’

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday urged young troops to continue serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter the circumstances.

He said this while addressing troops during a visit to the Sialkot and Mangla garrisons, said a statement released on Thursday by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Gen Bajwa’s visits were part of his farewell visits to various formations.

During his visit, Gen Bajwa met with officers and troops at both locations.

He appreciated the formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training and natural calamities.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Sialkot, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison.