T20 World Cup 2022: Rain could spoil final between Pakistan, England

There is 95% chance that Sunday will bring showers
Samaa Web Desk Nov 10, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

The eagerly awaited ICC T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England is highly expected to be washed out by rain.

There is a good possibility of rain on Sunday, according to a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government.

According to the forcast, there is a 95% chance that Sunday will bring showers (8 to 20 mm), which could put the championship decider in jeopardy.

The stadium is expected to get more than 90,000 fans on Sunday, but if the weather is terrible, that number might considerably drop.

The T20 World Cup knockout matches’ playing criteria provide a reserve day, but Monday’s outlook is the same as Sunday’s.

The finals and semi-finals, in contrast to round matches, require a minimum of 10 overs to be bowled in order to be considered a full match.

Both finalists will be crowned joint victors if there isn’t a playable scenario in the final.

