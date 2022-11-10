School closures in Islamabad: ICT issues notice to PEIRA

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday issued notices to the city’s Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA) for halting educational activities on November 8 without considering ground realities .

The notice read that several institutions were closed on November 8 without considering ground realities since all routes had been cleared.

“Such abrupt closure was unjustified and may affect the teaching-learning process besides the academic loss of students.”

The capital administration added that in view of the above, PEIRA must avoid closing educational institutions until all ground realities or advice of authorities concerned is considered to ensure continuing educational activities of students.