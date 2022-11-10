Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik cross-border love story: What went wrong?

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are one of the most popular couples who found love across the border. However, after being together for over a decade, the couple is rumored to take separate lanes in their lives.

Their fans certainly don’t want it but past indicates that Shoaib Malik’s love life had not been so great.

Sania Mirza once in an interview revealed that the couple first met in Hobart, Australia. She said that Malik arranged the meeting and their friendship grew post that meeting.

In her autobiography, Ace Against Odds, she mentioned that she met her husband at a time when they both were going through tough times professionally.

The cricketer was serving a 12-months ban Mirza was witnessing a dry run in her career too.

When the duo announced their wedding, an array of controversies followed.

When Malik arrived in India in 2010 to marry Sania Mirza, he was greeted with an allegation that he was already married to a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui, from Hyderabad, India.

The woman had filed a police case against the Pakistani cricketer for cheating on her.

However, long story short, the feud somehow ended.

Malik tied the knot with the tennis star after dating for five months in April 2010 at the Taj Hotel in Hyderabad, India.

They extended their wedding celebrations by hosting a Valima reception in Lahore.

Since Pakistan and India don’t enjoy healthy relations, the couple settled in Dubai which was the meeting point during their dating days.

On October 30, 2018, the couple became parents to a baby boy and named him Izhaan.

Malik shared the news with their fans as he wrote in a social media post, “I am excited to announce that it’s a baby boy, and my girl is doing great and staying strong as usual. Thank you for your wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik.”

In 2020, due to travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple experienced what it was to be like away from each other unwillingly. Malik was stuck in Pakistan while Mirza was in India.

In an interview, Mirza expressed her grief and said, “It has not been easy for me to stay away from Shoaib and, especially, for Izhaan to stay away from his father. I am looking forward to being back as a family again in one place.”

The couple was last seen together during the birthday celebration of their son in Dubai.

Malik shared pictures from the birthday celebrations posing with his family and wrote, “As you were born, we became more humble and life meant more special to us. While we may not be together and meet every day, your Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every second. May Allah give you everything you ask for, Izhaan. Baba & Mama love you.”

After Izhaan’s birthday, the rumors of their separation are running rife. What worries their admirers is the fact that none of them have denied them (so far).

Recently, a source close to the couple told an Indian news channel, Zee News that Shaoib Malik and Sania Mirza have officially parted ways and only formalities are left.