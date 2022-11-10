Malaria leads gang of diseases stalking flood survivors in Balochistan

As winter descends on the rolling hills and plains of Balochistan, the flood hit in the province seem to be facing a new enemy, diseases.

Data released by the federal government on Thursday showed that Malaria, cholera and dengue were acutely afflicting flood affectees from October 23 to November 26.

The data, however, did not show if there were any casualties.

Malaria

The data shows that Malaria has been the most common disease afflicting flood hit people within two weeks but with fluctuations.

On October 29, Malaria affected the highest number of patients numbering at 2,834.

An increasing trend can be witnessed in the number of Malaria affected patients from October 23 to October 29. After October 23 the lowest number of Malaria patients were recorded on October 30. October 31 onwards an increasing trend can be seen till November 2.

Acute respiratory infections (ARI)

After Malaria, Acute respiratory infections (ARI) caused the highest proportion of infected patients during the period.

On October 29 no patients were reported. However, we see a downward trend in ARI affected patients from October 23 to October 28. After October 30 we see a fluctuating trend in the number of patients affected from ARI.

Skin diseases

Skin disease rank on the third position for affecting the highest number of people. A downward trend can be seen in number of patients affected skin diseases from October 23 to October 29.

However, from the next day the trend moves in a positive direction. During the period 453 was the highest number of people affected from skin diseases on October 25.

Other diseases

After skin disease affecting 2,725 patients, acute diarrhea affecting a total number of 2,539 patients in Balochistan.

Lower on the list of affecting diseases are eye infection, jaundice suspected typhoid, cholera and other diseases.